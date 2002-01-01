|
Fantasyfootballer.com's Gridiron
the Red Zone
If you want to talk NFL as it relates specifically to Fantasy Football, this is the place to be! This is where to share NFL news relevant to FF, especially insider-type info and local info, debate the (FF) value of players, including garnering thoughts on FF trades, draft selections, rosters/lineups (e.g., Do you think I should do this trade?/Who should I take with this pick? I am debating between...), and give player/team projections and predictions. This board is for the hardcore at heart!
|
between the 20's
If you want to talk about stuff related to other FF information sites or leagues, such as drafts; team names, logos, availability, rankings (e.g., How do you like my team?); commissioner-type issues and queries; league set-up, rules, guidelines, scoring systems, web sites, awards; or if you want to conduct contests or you just want to BRAG, this is where you want to be! This is also our Draft Central: posts about the NFL Draft should be made here, and Drafts and Mock Drafts may be conducted here. JUST KEEP THEM ON ONE THREAD!
|
the Sidelines
If you are neither of the above, but are a fan of football who is looking to get to know the people here and chat about general NFL issues, the CFL, College or High School ball, Arena League Football, NFL Europe, cheerleaders, how the bratwurst at your local stadium rates, the political correctness of team names like the Redskins, how your draft day went, "the Gridiron" (and how much you like it) and its members, etc., etc., this board is for you! Have at it!
the Bleachers
This is a small designated area on "the Sidelines" where anything goes! We like to stick to football on "the Gridiron", but in here you are afforded a little absolute freedom. ENJOY!
GBRFL
A meeting place for the members and fans of the George Blanda Rotisserie Football League!
Defending '15 Champion: Dave Bohrer
Forum Archives
Blow off the dust, and take a glimpse into the come-and-gone of featured boards on "the Gridiron"!
Info Center
